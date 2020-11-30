Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Letters to the Editor

Ignore final score (45-0). Manatee High football team was victim of ‘horrible fraud’ | Letter to the editor

Bradenton Herald letter to the editor

A horrible fraud was committed against our country and the Manatee Hurricanes football team last Friday night at Joe Kinnan Field at Hawkins Stadium at Manatee High School at Bradenton, Florida, USA.

Even though the ‘Canes won, the scoreboard showed St. Thomas Aquinas as having 45 points and the home team, 0. Now, many people have come forward to say the saw “irregularities” during the game, and some have described a conspiracy of collusion and corruption at the company who made the scoreboard, and possibly one of the referees’ spouses works for Under Armour. Also there are hundreds of millions of people who say that every time Aquinas went into the end zone, the scoreboard showed six more points for them!

Bottom line is that we can’t allow the game to be stolen like this, and I think lawsuits and going on TV and saying over and over again, “We won!” will get them to fix this horrendous fraud against our country.

Wendell W. Thorne

Ellenton

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service