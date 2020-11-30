Ignore final score (45-0). Manatee High football team was victim of ‘horrible fraud’ | Letter to the editor

A horrible fraud was committed against our country and the Manatee Hurricanes football team last Friday night at Joe Kinnan Field at Hawkins Stadium at Manatee High School at Bradenton, Florida, USA.

Even though the ‘Canes won, the scoreboard showed St. Thomas Aquinas as having 45 points and the home team, 0. Now, many people have come forward to say the saw “irregularities” during the game, and some have described a conspiracy of collusion and corruption at the company who made the scoreboard, and possibly one of the referees’ spouses works for Under Armour. Also there are hundreds of millions of people who say that every time Aquinas went into the end zone, the scoreboard showed six more points for them!

Bottom line is that we can’t allow the game to be stolen like this, and I think lawsuits and going on TV and saying over and over again, “We won!” will get them to fix this horrendous fraud against our country.

Wendell W. Thorne

Ellenton