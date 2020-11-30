Manatee government is not a business. Commission must reverse ‘rash decisions’ | Letter to the editor

The League of Women Voters has actively worked supporting good governance for the last 100 years. We oppose the actions taken by the four county commissioners at the Nov. 19, 2020, meeting where they: 1) improperly brought up and voted on, with no public notice or notice to their fellow commissioners, significant changes to county operations; 2) came with and passed a resolution allowing the commission, by majority vote, to ignore procedures designed to allow public notice and input; and 3) voted to initiate the termination of Cheri Coryea, without notice, without cause and without any forethought of the community repercussions.

County government has a different structure and purpose than that of a business. As a business, making a profit is the primary goal. In contrast, a county government operates any services, not for profit, but for the well-being of its citizens. The similarity? Both businesses and government retain high performance employees. What they do not do is fire them without prior warning, using a weak excuse.

A recent decision to move toward removing our county administrator during an already precarious time in the life of our community, the disruption of COVID-19, is destabilizing and serves to create increased uncertainty. Loss of Manatee County Administrator Cheri Coryea would be a great loss to our county, considering her 30 years of experience, excellent work and high ratings by her supervisors and praise from those who worked with her.

We urge the commission reverse their rash decisions and return to the procedures that have created a government allowing for proper research, planning and notice. Reassess, in collaboration with the many entities of this community, and develop a long term strategy that will help all Manatee County and its residents continue to thrive.

N. Alice Newlon, president

League of Women Voters of Manatee County

