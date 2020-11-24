Four ‘Trump wannabes’ are leading Manatee County in the wrong direction | Letter to the editor

While the Trump Train has thankfully been derailed nationally, it unfortunately has left its lingering stench locally.

Four “Trump wannabees” — Kevin Van Ostenbridge, George Kruse, Vanessa Baugh and James Satcher, three of whom were commissioners for a whopping 50 hours — thought they’d make their mark and “drain the swamp” that is Manatee County by setting the wheels in motion to rid the county of an administrator, Cheri Coryea, who has given 30 years of service to local government.

Because they all said this wasn’t premeditated leads me to only one conclusion: It WAS pre-meditated.

How do I know this? Well, on Nov. 19, Commissioner Baugh tweeted out, “Not just in DC ... Drain the Swamp!” (Hmm... I wonder where she got that slogan? What’s next: “Fake News!” “The press is the enemy of the people! “)

Good luck to Bradenton Herald reporters who will be sifting through “alternative” facts. If three of the “wannabees”, I mean county commissioners, can determine that an employee is no longer fit for the job after being sworn-in 50 hours before their first meeting, then surely I can determine that Manatee County government is headed in the wrong direction after watching their performance for two hours on METV. Seems only fair.

Michael Polin

Bradenton