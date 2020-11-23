Manatee’s ‘gang of four’ commissioners wrong about government experience | Letter to the editor

Re: “Land deal drives move to fire Manatee County Administrator Coryea.”

When did “experience” become a dirty word? Managing the county is a big job and Cheri Coryea has served Manatee County for 30 years. The suggestion to hire a businessman with no government experience for the job reminds me of our national experiment. Voters decided it was not a good idea.

The new gang of four on the Manatee County Commission may want to review the Florida Government in the Sunshine Law. To counter collusion, the law prohibits private meetings among elected officials, even officials who have been elected but not yet taken office.

Bradenton Herald, please stay on top of this story.

Chris Kotchi

Bradenton