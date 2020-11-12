Science proves masks work against COVID-19 | Letter to the editor

Science proves masks work against COVID-19

It’s time to cut the crap on the masks.

New data from the CDC shows that masks not only prevent the wearer from spreading COVID-19 (whether symptomatic or asymptomatic), but now are proven to keep the wearer more protected and more safe than without a mask.

Now I understand it may be uncomfortable to wear, but we are at a point in United States society that infections have spiked through the roof, we may see upwards of 20 million cases by Christmas, according to a CNBC study, and our hospitals will be overwhelmed. The point is to prevent as many people from getting sick at one time as possible, so we don’t overload our healthcare systems.

If we don’t get our act together, we’ll be in for some dire consequences.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jeb Eldridge

Bradenton