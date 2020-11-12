Manatee County’s anti-racism resolution is ‘racist and socialist’ | Letter to the editor







In case you missed it Manatee County commissioners passed a proclamation on Nov. 10 resolving that racism in our county is a public health crisis and needs to be addressed by promoting racial equity training among all county staff and employees and expand it to all partners and vendors. I guess to our schools shortly thereafter, too.

This is ridiculous and another example of the socialist agenda scaring our “woke” “white Guilt” officials into capitulation and obligating us to pay.

They offer no examples of “institutional racism that exists today,” only that people of color have poorer health than whites and therefore it’s caused by racism rather than lifestyle choice. Is the higher instance of sickle cell anemia in blacks caused by racism, too?

You do not stand with the residents of Manatee County, as you state. You stand opposite of the majority of us who believe that all lives matter. Supporting BLM is racist and socialist. All people deserve equal opportunity not equal outcome.

We are all Americans, not members of tribal identities based on the color of our skin, our origins, our sex nor our sexual preferences. We should never be victims of false narratives. We are and should always be in control of our own lives.

Recall in Manatee County can be based on malfeasance, wrongdoing, or misconduct especially by a public official, and/or incompetence, lacking the qualities needed for effective action or unable to function properly.

We should seriously consider our options.

Gerald Hayes

Bradenton