Readers blast Manatee County commissioners for repealing mask mandate | Letters to the Editor

Mask mandate repeal makes us less safe

Several days ago, the COVID 19 numbers were trending down slightly in Manatee County. That was encouraging.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, four of our county commissioners decided it was no longer necessary to mandate masks and lifted the mandate. Commissioners Whitmore, Servia and Bellamy voted against lifting the mandate. Commissioners Trace, Jonsson, Baugh and Benac voted to repeal it.

As an older resident of Manatee County, I feel that my risk for the virus increased with this decision.

As expected, my recent trip to the store proved that to be true. There were several people in the store taking advantage of the commissioners’ decision, even though the store still had their sign up to please wear masks and all employees were wearing them.

There seems to be an attitude among some that if masks are worn, there is no need to social distance. Someone reached over me to pick up an item. According to the experts, distancing is a very important part of protection and should be observed whenever possible.

Nothing has changed, the virus is still here infecting our citizens. We are close to a vaccine and I don’t understand the rush to do away with something that was likely helping the numbers decline.

Beverley Giles

Bradenton

Ending mask mandate was ‘partisan’

In response to the recent vote by Manatee County commissioners to end the COVID-19 mask requirement in Manatee County, I would like to respond.

How dare you play politics with the health of the people of this county? Wearing a mask is a very small inconvenience for residents, but one that can save lives.

Just because our Republican governor, who appears to be a puppet of our current president, has lifted this restriction, it does not excuse you from doing the right thing for the constituents that you represent.

Today the president has tested positive for COVID. He is a person who has consistently played down the seriousness of this disease and has mocked others for wearing masks. Wake up and take notice! I urge you to reverse your vote regarding the mask requirement.

Commissioners Bellamy, Servia and Whitmore, I applaud you for your “No” votes. You have shown the courage to act in a non-partisan manner for the good of your electorate, as it is “supposedly” required of all the commissioners.

Melissa A. Mauriello

Bradenton

Manatee commissioners should bring back mask mandate

I am compelled to express my disappointment and frustration with the Manatee County commissioners’ decision to drop the county-wide mask mandate.

We know that masks save lives. If the president had listened to the advice of his own CDC and public health experts, he would not be infected today.

Before the county’s mask mandate, my husband and I were unable to go to the local Publix because so many people refused to believe the virus was a threat. After the mandate, only a few diehards refused to wear masks, and we were able to shop again.

The mandate made it easier for local businesses to enforce masks in their establishments. Talk to some of the grocery store managers. I did and learned that they shared our concerns for the safety of their customers and employees and were thankful for the mask ruling.

We will take our business to Sarasota and encourage others to do the same. The Sarasota County Commission is responsibly responding to a worldwide pandemic. It is unfortunate that we do not have the same caliber of leadership in Manatee County.

COVID-19 is not a political issue. It is a public health crisis. The commissioners were elected to protect and serve the county’s citizens, not to pander to the irresponsible men in the White House and governor’s mansion.

The commissioners should step up, do the right thing — not the politically expedient thing — and reenact the mask mandate to fulfill their obligation to protect and serve.

Leslie Wilson

Palmetto