Don’t confuse climate change education with indoctrination | Letter to the editor

Don’t confuse education with indoctrination.

The former, “the process of facilitating learning, or the acquisition of knowledge, skills, values, beliefs, and habits. Educational methods include storytelling, discussion, teaching, training, and directed research. Education frequently takes place under the guidance of educators; however, learners may also educate themselves. Education can take place in formal or informal settings and any experience that has a formative effect on the way one thinks, feels, or acts may be considered educational.”

The latter, indoctrination, is the “process of inculcating a person with ideas, attitude, cognitive strategies or professional methodologies. … Humans are a social animal inescapably shaped by cultural context, and thus some degree of indoctrination is implicit in the parent–child relationship, and has an essential function in forming stable communities of shared values. It is also a form of brainwashing to enslave people.

Climates are always changing; some warming, others cooling, that’s obvious to even the most casual observers. That CO2 has risen during the last century to 0.04% of the atmosphere today is a measurable fact and that only about 3% of that CO2 (‭0.0012‬5) can be attributable to human causes is another fact.

“Greenhouse gases include water vapor, carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, and ozone primarily.” “Water vapor causes about 36-70% of the greenhouse effect on Earth (not including clouds); carbon dioxide, which causes 9-26%; methane, which causes 4-9%, and ozone, which causes 3-7%,” make up the rest of the significant gases.

To teach otherwise is indoctrination, not education. Terrorizing children with climate hyperbole is child abuse.

David R. Kraner

Palmetto