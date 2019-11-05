Animal cruelty is bad. On that, Democrats and Republicans agree | Letter to the editor

The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed a bill to prohibit heinous cruelty to animals, thanks to the leadership of U.S. Representatives Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., and Ted Deutch, D-Fla. The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act would establish the first federal animal cruelty law.

The PACT Act builds upon a previous law that prohibited the trade in animal “crush videos” by addressing the most egregious acts of cruelty, including crushing, burning, drowning, impaling, or other serious bodily harm. While all fifty states have state laws prohibiting animal abuse, the PACT Act provides a tool that law enforcement can use when these crimes occur on the federal level, such as on federal property or in cases involving multiple states. We know that animal cruelty is a precursor to human violence, drug trafficking, and other criminal behavior, and addressing animal cruelty is a critical component to protecting communities.

Protecting animals from cruelty is something we all agree on, Republican and Democrat alike, and fortunately, the animals have a friend in Rep. Buchanan. We thank him for standing up for those who cannot speak for themselves.

Holly Gann, director of federal affairs

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Animal Wellness Foundation

Washington, D.C.