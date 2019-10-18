Trump again gives Congress a reason he should be impeached | Letter to the editor

The framers of the Constitution were very clear that they did not want a monarchy, and they did not want people benefiting personally from their offices. For the latter, they established the “emoluments clause.” This clause says, in part, “no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.” An emolument is defined as “a salary, fee, or profit from employment or office.”

The emoluments clause is why every other president has released their tax returns, so that the American public can see where their money is coming from and Congress can make sure they are not personally benefiting. This president has refused to do so. It is also why every other president has divested themselves of their business or put it in a blind trust. This prevents them from being susceptible to influence. This president has refused to do that. He has, allegedly, turned over the running of his hotels, golf clubs, and casinos to his children, but he still keeps a close eye on them.

The fact that Trump’s businesses are profiting from foreign dignitaries and representatives (and even the military and U.S. representatives abroad) has been raised as an issue several times. Now he is being so bold as to declare that the next G7 meeting will be held at his Miami resort. This is a violation of the emoluments clause and should be an impeachable offense. Congress needs to do their job and check the actions of this president. He is clearly violating his oath of office.

Jenni Casale

Palmetto