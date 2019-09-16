Manatee County shouldn’t spend money to attract more growth | Letter to the editor

Port Manatee’s capital improvements to cost upward of $33 million The Port's capital improvements include road and railroad improvements, security upgrades, berth rehabilitation and more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Port's capital improvements include road and railroad improvements, security upgrades, berth rehabilitation and more.

Re: “Manatee doesn’t attract industrial growth. Officials say it’s time to change that,” Bradenton Herald, Aug. 25, 2019.

My suggestion for the county commission is this: Instead of using our funds to hire a consulting firm to analyze how we can entice more industry, why not improve what’s already here?

In my 90s now, I grew up here in a lovely little county, with no desire to visit Hillsborough or Polk. I’m sure many areas of our county would gladly accept some funds to help improve their area.

Why ask for more growth when we’ve already grown exponentially?

Betty L. Barczak

Bradenton