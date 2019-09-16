Letters to the Editor
Manatee County shouldn’t spend money to attract more growth | Letter to the editor
Re: “Manatee doesn’t attract industrial growth. Officials say it’s time to change that,” Bradenton Herald, Aug. 25, 2019.
My suggestion for the county commission is this: Instead of using our funds to hire a consulting firm to analyze how we can entice more industry, why not improve what’s already here?
In my 90s now, I grew up here in a lovely little county, with no desire to visit Hillsborough or Polk. I’m sure many areas of our county would gladly accept some funds to help improve their area.
Why ask for more growth when we’ve already grown exponentially?
Betty L. Barczak
Bradenton
