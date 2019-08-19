Banning guns violates Constitution. And it won’t prevent mass killings | Letter to the editor

Father of student killed in Florida school shooting asks Rubio about assault weapons ban At a town hall held by CNN in Sunrise, Florida, in February 2018, thousands of angry students, teachers and parents booed Republican Sen. Marco Rubio when he indicated that he would not support an assault-weapons ban Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At a town hall held by CNN in Sunrise, Florida, in February 2018, thousands of angry students, teachers and parents booed Republican Sen. Marco Rubio when he indicated that he would not support an assault-weapons ban

Re: When it comes to an assault weapons ban in Florida, let people vote, Influencers say.

First of all, there is a thing called the Constitution of the United States which every citizen in America is supposed to live by and support. Just because a person doesn’t like firearms does not supersede the rights of others who do not share the same opinion. The right to bear arms, shall not be infringed. There is no interpretation needed, it means what is says.

Unfortunately, people who have not experienced the real world, fail to do research on weapons used in murders. Maybe take some time and do the research instead of listening to the media, who have an agenda to take firearms from law abiding citizens. What is really interesting, is not one person has stepped up with a plan to disarm the criminals, it’s always against the law abiding people. Why? Because you will never take weapons from those who wish to use them criminally.

Vehicle-related crashes kill on average of 95 people a day in the U.S., well more than firearms do, yet not one person has raised concerns. Is death by firearms worse than being killed in a crash?

The Centers for Disease Control says that about 4.7 million people are bitten by dogs each year with 40 deaths in 2018, and 800,000 of those bitten, require medical attention or are admitted into hospitals.

So how would everyone feel about banning vehicles and dogs since they create more damage than firearms?

Dan Caloia

Bradenton