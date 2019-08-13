Letters to the Editor
Grateful for Congressman Buchanan’s support of hospice care | Letter to teh editor
As a member and leader in the hospice care community for more than 10 years, I am blessed to see firsthand how this personalized form of care changes life for the better for patients, their families and our community. The hospice care model provides peace to both mind and body to patients who deserve to have their life wishes honored during their final days.
That’s why I’m grateful for Congressman Vern Buchanan’s continued support of this care, evidenced during his recent visit for a My Hospice roundtable discussion with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization at Tidewell Hospice.
During the event, Congressman Buchanan listened to hospice and palliative care professionals and showed genuine interest in our field and concern for the issues we face. Tidewell and Florida hospices appreciate having Congressman Buchanan advocating on our behalf in Washington, D.C.
I want to thank him for listening to our concerns and for his support granting access to hospice care when needed for all Floridians.
Jonathan Fleece, president & CEO
Tidwell Hospice and Stratum Health System
Sarasota
