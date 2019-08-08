Letters to the Editor
After El Paso and Dayton, it’s clear what needs to be banned in America | Letter to the editor
Father of student killed in Florida school shooting asks Rubio about assault weapons ban
Fifty-three years ago, the Texas tower sniper, Charles Whitman, killed 11 and injured 31 in an hour and a half. The police had difficulty reaching him in the tower. If he were ground level with the victims he would have only gotten off several rounds.
The El Paso and Dayton shooters killed 31 and injured 51 in minutes using assault weapons that spray bullets, prohibiting physically taking the weapon away from the shooter.
The magazine capacity for deer hunting in Florida is five. Deer are more protected than people.
It does not take a genius, comparing the mass shooter 50 years ago and today, to figure out what needs to be banned.
Richard McNulty
Bradenton
Comments