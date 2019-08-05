Trump needs to reflect on how he has inspired mass shootings | Letter to the editor

Trump condemns racism after shootings: ‘These sinister ideologies must be defeated’ President Trump condemned racism and white supremacy following the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK President Trump condemned racism and white supremacy following the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.

About “thoughts and prayers”:

If, in reality, Mr. Trump is capable of either act, might I suggest that instead of tweeting same that he actually apply some thought to the degree of his culpability in the rising spate of violence and hate acts aided and abetted by his malignant rhetoric and behaviors.

In addition, prayer may offer him some clarity in defining and recognizing his own narcissistic affliction and enable him to subsume his unfortunate condition to his obligations to acting in the public good.







Meanwhile, since it will be a long learning curve (even if it were to be selected), perhaps the rest of us could fill in a bit.

M.E. Martin

