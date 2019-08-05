‘When will too many people have died?’ Treat guns as a public health issue | Letter to the editor

Crowd chants ‘do something’ at Ohio governor during Dayton vigil A crowd gathered for a vigil to honor nine people killed and others wounded in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, on August 4, with some chanting “Do something” as Governor Mike DeWine took to the stage. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A crowd gathered for a vigil to honor nine people killed and others wounded in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, on August 4, with some chanting “Do something” as Governor Mike DeWine took to the stage.

The Brady Campaign, Moms Demand Action, March for Our Lives, Everytown for Gun Safety, and even Discover Magazine all agree – we have a public health crisis on our hands. And like other public health crises this country has tackled, “thoughts and prayers” will not solve it. After a weekend with almost 30 people dead in two shootings thousands of miles apart, when will we act?







What Discover magazine argued in their latest issue is that with when automobile and workplace safety were tackled as public health issues, we made progress. But this means gathering data and we just don’t have much of that because the Centers for Disease Control was blocked for decades from funding research into gun violence due to the “Dickey Amendment” passed in 1996 as part of the omnibus spending bill. Before Jay Dickey died in 2017, he regretted the amendment backed by the NRA to prevent research into anything that would lead to gun control.







We need to act now. The current administration will claim they got rid of the Dickey Amendment, but the CDC still can’t advocate gun control. How is that progress? When will too many people have died?

Jenni Casale

Palmetto