Some unanswered questions about panhandling in Bradenton | Letter to the editor

What is the legal difference in a panhandler conducting their business on the public right of way and any other citizen conducting their business on public property?

Are there not liability issues to consider? What if citizens started using public property to conduct another type of business other than the growing industry of panhandling/begging?

Do panhandlers have to purchase a license to beg? The authorities seem to be avoiding being open about the panhandling issue.

Dan Downs

Ellenton

