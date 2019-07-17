Shame on those elected officials who don’t condemn Trump’s tweets | Letter to the editor

Democratic congresswomen condemn Trump’s racist comments The four Democratic congresswomen of color attacked by President Donald Trump responded on July 15, 2019 at a joint news conference. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan called for Trump's impeachment. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The four Democratic congresswomen of color attacked by President Donald Trump responded on July 15, 2019 at a joint news conference. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan called for Trump's impeachment.

Shame on our elected representatives in Washington for not condemning the president’s statements that duly elected American citizens in Congress should “go back to their countries.” Their country is the United States of America and while he may not agree with their beliefs, they were elected by the voters in their districts to go to Washington and try to make a difference. Democracy is messy, but it should not be racist.

Given that there are other very vocal “socialists” in Congress (a prime example would be Bernie Sanders) and he is not calling on them to “go back to their country,” it is clear that this statement was aimed at these four women due to the color of their skin. This is not who we are as Americans (or at least it shouldn’t be), and there should be outrage on the part of ALL Americans. Rubio, Scott, Buchanan – where is your patriotism? Where are your values? You claim to be Christian and yet you allow this kind of vitriol to be spouted by the leader of your party. You should be ashamed to even be connected to him.

I sincerely hope that everyone who lives in Florida will take note of the lack of moral compass in the Republican members of Congress when it comes time to cast your vote in 2020. We cannot let this kind of language and denigration of American citizens go unanswered. The answer is to vote them out and elect people who will speak up when they see injustice. As Edmund Burke so eloquently put it: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil, is for good men to do nothing.”

Jenni Casale

Palmetto