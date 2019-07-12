Don’t let the Democrats fool you. None of their promises are ‘free’ | Letter to the editor

All 10 Democratic candidates outline their presidential priorities Democratic presidential candidates took the stage during the second day of the NBC Democratic Presidential Primary Debates for the 2020 elections on June 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Democratic presidential candidates took the stage during the second day of the NBC Democratic Presidential Primary Debates for the 2020 elections on June 27, 2019.

Vote for me and get it free is the underlying drive the desperate left is throwing out there in an effort to push the public to vote Democratic. Whether it’s free college tuition, pardoning school loans, Medicare for all or reparations, all you have to do is vote for the Democrat who is so willing to take from the government coffers and hand it to you. What could be better, right?







Most reasonable adults know nothing is “free,” it’s only a matter of who pays. So do you hear much from these candidates on just how much all this stuff is going to cost the taxpayers? They use all their politispeak to artfully dodge the question. For all you who cringe when you see/hear of the national debt, try adding onto the $22 trillion we already owe $30+ trillion for Medicare for all, $1.6 trillion for school loans and $35+ trillion for reparations (if you include Native Americans) to that for starters. Those are conservative numbers. And just how are these promises are going to be delivered? Who qualifies? And lastly you expect the federal government, with their inept history of running things to administer all this with accuracy and accountability?

Getting any of these promises will be very costly to EVERY taxpayer regardless of income. “Tax the rich” will not be enough. Even if you pay no income taxes there are so many ways for the government to backdoor you. Whether or not you benefit from any of these giveaways you will pay a heavy price. After all, remember, nothing is “free.”

What you have remaining is just empty promises with no plan. You can bet these same folks that promise you all this for your vote will blame everyone else when they can’t deliver. Problem is, they already have your vote.

Be careful what you wish for, Benjamin Franklin once said “When the people find that they can vote themselves money that will herald the end of the republic.”

Mark Mullen

Bradenton