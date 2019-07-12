America will lose so much if Trump is defeated in 2020 | Letter to the editor

Ultra-left Democrats, RINO Republicans, Never Trumpers, our shameful left-wing press and hateful Democrat leaders Pelosi and Schumer are missing a crucial point. If these people were to prevail in November 2020, the long list of President Trump’s achievements would be nullified and our record strong economy would go into reverse



People in our middle class would be the big losers. Spectacular job growth would end and many jobs would quickly disappear.

I think our wonderful country would go into a state of depression. All of this would not deter our newly elected



socialists. They would entertain a “green new deal” (no more airplanes, no southern border, an overwhelming influx of illegal immigrants and many more disasters.) Plus so many more forced destructive policies. Make no mistake, a major Democrat win in 2020 will be a huge catastrophic event.

I still remain confident that most Republicans and independents and some sensible Democrats will vote to re-elect President Trump and give him strong majorities in the Senate and House. Otherwise, there is so much to lose.

Jack Wilson

Longboat Key