Founding Fathers never envisioned government by tweets | Letter to the editor

Irascible old John Adams enshrined the concept of “a government of laws, not of men,” in the 1780 Massachusetts state constitution, but his words expressed a firm conviction held throughout the 13 colonies in the years leading to the American Revolution.

It was a powerful idea because it conveyed a fundamental truth: Government should be based on clearly written laws, consented to by those to be governed by them, and not on the unpredictable will of one man or even a few men.

So why do we allow Washington politicians not only to get away with ignoring the law but with continually replacing it with the will of one man called “Mr. President” or a few men called “bureaucrats”?

John Adams did not have the foresight to know “tweets would be a government.”

Thomas M. Gallen

Bradenton