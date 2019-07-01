‘Brilliant statesman’ Trump displays courage in visit to North Korea | Letter to the editor

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un meet at the Korean Demilitarized Zone US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shook hands across the border at the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on June 30, 2019, in an historic photo-op as Trump seeks to make a legacy-defining nuclear deal with the North. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shook hands across the border at the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on June 30, 2019, in an historic photo-op as Trump seeks to make a legacy-defining nuclear deal with the North.

What a thrill it was to read “Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un meet at the Korean Demilitarized Zone” as President Trump made history in visiting North Korea. I watched in amazement as Trump walked up to the DMZ line dividing the two Koreas and graciously accepted Kim Jong Un’s invitation to join him. Truly a red letter day in the history books that may have long lasting benefits for all.

Typically, our politicians measure out their personal courage very carefully with an eyedropper. Trump uses a five-gallon bucket. He must have known that there could have been many sniper sights locked onto him, but still he took that giant step of faith to make a difference. Time will tell if North Korea will comply in defusing the risk of a nuclear confrontation, but any progress in that direction will be a good thing for the entire planet.

Bravo to President Trump on his skill as a brilliant statesman.

Dan Crumpler

Bradenton