If you set off fireworks, you are being rude to your neighbors. And their pets. | Letter to the editor

The people who set off fireworks in our neighborhoods are rude. They are also breaking the law. Anything that goes boom, or leaves the ground is illegal. The loophole is a sham, a signed statement that the purpose is agriculture related. Year after year law enforcement turns a blind eye. Sadly, we just accept the fact that our space will be invaded. We allow our pets to be traumatized.

We should not have to give up peace in our own homes. We need to speak up for our pets that are loved as family. It’s time for a change. It’s time for our elected officials to represent us and demand that the law be enforced.

P. David Daniels

Bradenton

