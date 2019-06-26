Sen. Rick Scott is doing his part to make Washington work | Letter to the editor

Gov. Rick Scott campaigns in Manatee County Gov. Rick Scott campaigns in Manatee County with Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gov. Rick Scott campaigns in Manatee County with Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam

Last week, I had the opportunity to watch Sen. Rick Scott push a major piece of legislation that he has been vocal on since he went to Washington. Sen. Scott was able to get his bill out of committee and to the full Senate to be voted on.

The bill is No Budget, No Pay, part of his “Make Washington Work” plan. This plan provides legislation that holds members of Congress accountable for their action, or in this case, inaction.

Earlier this year we had the longest government shutdown in United States history. While members of Congress were paid, many government employees and their families did not receive paychecks. Our Coast Guard was not paid, leaving many to think how they can stay focused on their missions, if they cannot bring money home to their families.

Understanding this, Sen. Scott has made it his duty to hold those unwilling to compromise accountable for their lack of progress in Washington. As voters, we expect our elected officials to pass budgets. It is Congress’s basic duty to pass budgets and not shut down the US government.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Each member of Congress gets paid $174,000 a year. To the average American, this is a fortune. Somehow there were other senators who were against it, leaving me to believe they’re there for the money, not the people.

I would like to applaud my senator in doing what we sent him there for, to work for us, not himself.

Aaron R. Hall

Parrish