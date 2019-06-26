Buchanan saved the elephants. But where is his concern for migrant children? | Letter to the editor

Border Patrol releases video showing detainees in cages inside a detention center in Texas The U.S. Border Patrol released video of a brief tour they gave reporters inside a detention facility in McAllen, Texas, where it holds families arrested at the southern U.S. border. The video shows adult and children housed in cages. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The U.S. Border Patrol released video of a brief tour they gave reporters inside a detention facility in McAllen, Texas, where it holds families arrested at the southern U.S. border. The video shows adult and children housed in cages.

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan has bragged about promoting a bill that would help stop the slaughter of African elephants. Having been to Africa and seen these amazing creatures, I am all for that.

However, I am also a human being and I am appalled that he spends more time worrying about animals than he does about children and babies. Why isn’t he calling for the protection of children in detention centers for months in desperate circumstances – no showers, little food, no health care. How many kids must die before he says word one about the treatment of these innocent beings?







Last week a group of lawyers and doctors from Human Rights Watch went to see for themselves the conditions in which children were being held. Many of the children, some as young as 2 or 3, have been separated from their parents or caregivers and have no idea when they will be reunited. Think about it – they are too young to even understand fully what is happening. They just know they are scared, hungry, and uncomfortable. The facilities are overcrowded and understaffed. Kids are sick and infecting the rest of the kids around them. Many of the children did not have access to soap or a toothbrush. They had to sleep on a cold concrete floor with nothing but an aluminum blanket. Is this who we want to be as a country?







Vern Buchanan should be ashamed of himself. In his desire to look like a “caring and concerned” human being toward elephants, he is turning his back on a whole group of helpless and hopeless human beings. We, as his constituents, need to be flooding his office with calls and e-mails demanding that he do his job and put a stop to this type of cruel and inhuman behavior.

Jenni Casale

Palmetto

