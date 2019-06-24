New ‘sanctuary cities’ law makes Florida safer | Letter to the editor

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill that bans sanctuary cities Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill on June 14, 2019 to ban so-called “sanctuary cities.” Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill on June 14, 2019 to ban so-called “sanctuary cities.”

I felt compelled to acknowledge our incredible leadership in getting SB 168 passed during the recent legislative session in banning sanctuary cites. With the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, state Sen. Joe Gruters and other legislative members who are committed in doing their job for the greater good of Florida, it is what we as citizens want for our cities. Your efforts do not go unnoticed by all walks of life in our state.

I have had conversations with citizens from our cities like Miami and Tampa, and with people who have become legal citizens from Venezuela, Cuba, and Peru. They are grateful to be here and want to protect their new homeland, the United States of America. They are proud of their culture but have expressed gratitude that our leaders will protect our cities, state and country.

It takes determination and leadership to protect us from the many layers of crime that comes with illegal immigration. On my behalf and from those who welcome your leadership and keeping your campaign promise in banning sanctuary cities, I say thank you Sen. Joe Gruters for sponsoring the bill, and Governor Ron DeSantis for signing the bill.

Cindy Spray

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bradenton