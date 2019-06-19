‘Spineless’ commissioners ignore public’s support for Coquina Beach trees | Letter to the editor

Bradenton Beach mayor pleads for county to save trees Australian Pine trees are set to be removed from the picnic area at Coquina Beach, but Bradenton Beach Mayor John Chappie urged commissioners to slow the parking lot project down and reconsider the removal. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Australian Pine trees are set to be removed from the picnic area at Coquina Beach, but Bradenton Beach Mayor John Chappie urged commissioners to slow the parking lot project down and reconsider the removal.

With the exception of Carol Whitmore and Betsy Benac, who voted to save the trees at Coquina Beach, the county commissioners are spineless fools who not be voted out of office but run out of town instead. What a colossal waste of money (in the millions). Commissioners Steve Jonsson, Misty Servia, Priscilla Trace and Vanessa Baugh deserve no less than Islanders’ scorn.

I have been on Anna Maria Island longer than most, and I have watched nature flood the area at the south end of Coquina for decades. It is a low part of the island and only arrogance would attempt to change nature. It only floods a very small area of parking a few times a year. It percolates and evaporates, and in a few days the parking is fine again.

The question is not whether the county can correct the minor inconvenience, but the question is why should it? IT’S JUST STUPID! Commissioners Jonsson, Servia, Trace and Baugh ignored the wishes of more than 1,000 people who signed a protest petition in just three days.

Should these people be in charge of anything?

Mike Norman

Bradenton Beach