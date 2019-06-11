Letters to the Editor
It is our ‘patriotic duty’ to impeach President Donald Trump | Letter to the editor
What does it take to impeach the president of the United States?
The debate about whether or not to impeach Donald Trump has centered on removing him from office, whether the Senate would go along with it, and what the political fallout would be. However, there is more at stake than that. Our collective soul is at stake.
The word “impeach”, at dictionary.com, means: to accuse an official of misconduct in office, to bring an accusation against. There are a few other definitions, but nothing about removal from office. I realize there’s a difference between the ordinary meaning of the word and the act in Constitutional law, but the more important issue is: What is our responsibility as Americans?
The impeachment of Donald Trump is our moral and patriotic duty. Witnesses will testify to the facts regarding Donald Trump’s crimes. Tax fraud, business fraud, financial fraud, obstruction of justice, sexual assaults and more. Investigations have been conducted by highly respected professionals and the evidence has been compiled. The man is a criminal. He is a pathological liar and fraud, and has even been complicit in the cover-up of Khashoggi’s murder. We know he knew of the evidence of the murder and he helped one of the murderers evade justice.
Our country faces the most serious threat to our democracy that it has ever faced. We have a psychopathic criminal and demagogue occupying the office of the President of the United States. What are we going to do about that? Excuse him? Let him continue issuing orders as our chief executive and commander of our armed forces? We are now watching him establish concentration camps and engaging in brinksmanship with nuclear weapons.
We cannot let this continue. Congress must hold hearings and document, prove and charge him with these crimes. America cannot let a criminal occupy this office without being impeached.
William Anderson
Bradenton
