It is everyone’s job to protect children from abuse in Manatee | Letter to the editor

First of all I am a former guardian ad litem. I know what child abuse is.











On approximately May 27, 2019, I witnessed my neighbor grab her toddler (2 or 3 years old) by the shoulder and throw the child so hard into the ground that the child landed flat on her face. The child was crying hysterically. I yelled over at the woman and said, “There was no need for that!” I came inside and called 911.







After the police arrived, they spoke with the parents first and then came over to me. I told them what I had witnessed and the officer smugly informed me that how a parent disciplined their child was none of my business.







I was appalled by that commen. I couldn’t believe what she just said. What happened to “see something, say something”? Why is it if as none of us as citizens have any business with the situation.







Something has to change at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. I can’t help but think that if the sheriff’s department had done their job, this little boy would still be alive.







Please, our children are not only being abused by the parents but by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, also.







Praying for the children!







Teresa Martin

Bradenton







