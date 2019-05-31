Letters to the Editor

Another child is dead. We have to be better at protecting our kids from abuse | Letter to the editor

Bradenton Herald letter to the editor

Neighbor recalls Myakka City child possibly looking through trash for food

Karen Graham lived next door to the family of Eduardo Posso, the child who recently died in Indiana and was the victim of torture and starvation, in Myakka City before they left the area. By
Up Next
Karen Graham lived next door to the family of Eduardo Posso, the child who recently died in Indiana and was the victim of torture and starvation, in Myakka City before they left the area. By

Re: “Despite abuse being reported 5 times, boy still ended up dead,” Bradenton Herald, May 31, 2019.

I am sick to my stomach and in my heart for another young child who fell through the cracks all the way to his end.

What does it take to protect these children?

I know from personal involvement that Child Protective Services is spread thin with all the cases, but five times and his grandmother reported abuse?

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

I believe any child with bruises signals a problem.

Let’s hope and pray that we can get better at protecting our children, as they are our future.

Edward St. James

Bradenton

CDC statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year.

By

Related stories from Bradenton Herald
  Comments  