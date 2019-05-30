‘I feel sorry for President Trump.’ Here’s why you should support him | Letter to the editor

Trump: ‘Can’t impeach somebody doing a great job’ US President Donald Trump reacted to a freshman Democratic congresswoman's diatribe predicting his impeachment while using a vulgarity, by saying "You can't impeach somebody doing a great job." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK US President Donald Trump reacted to a freshman Democratic congresswoman's diatribe predicting his impeachment while using a vulgarity, by saying "You can't impeach somebody doing a great job."

I voted for President Trump. I will vote for him again. He is doing a great job. I like that he is supportive of our military and our veterans. He is supportive of our police officers. He is trying to make sure that the United States no longer gets the short end of the stick as far as international trade. Unemployment is down. Taxes are lower for the middle class.







I like the fact the President Trump is not a politician. He is a business man who wants our country to prosper. I like the fact that he is not politically correct, he says it like it is.







I feel sorry for President Trump. Many politicians do not like him because he won’t play their games. So they twist his words and spread lies about him. For example, because he wants to stop illegal immigration, he is called a bigot. Because he wants to make sure the money we send to Puerto Rico goes to help the people instead of being mismanaged by their leaders, he is called a racist. When he said that there were “good people on both sides” about the argument to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee, his words were twisted and it was reported that he referred to Nazis as “good people”. And even though he clarified that statement several times, the lies about him were continued to be spread.







I admire President Trump. He must have very thick skin because even with all of the lies spread about him and the unsubstantiated accusations, he continues to move forward to better our country and do the things that we the people elected him to do.







Judith Farago

Bradenton