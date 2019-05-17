Social media cites ‘censor’ conservative viewpoints | Letter to the editor

Marco Rubio and Alex Jones clash on Capitol Hill Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones looked to disrupt proceedings on Capitol Hill, Wednesday trying to make himself the sideshow of a congressional hearing on social media and elections and taunting lawmakers along the way. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones looked to disrupt proceedings on Capitol Hill, Wednesday trying to make himself the sideshow of a congressional hearing on social media and elections and taunting lawmakers along the way.

‘Censor’ is a bad word!

It is to me if only one side is not given the opportunity to view their opinion and other side is given free reign to voice whatever they desire. For example, Alex Jones has been attacked constantly and taken off social media for what? He tells the truth as he sees it and as he finds out about the truth. Now he gets silenced by the left wing social media and the left gets to voice their opinion without a problem.

Social media seems to follow the liberal lines that are deceptive. For instance, the Constitution of the United States allows the mother the right to have an abortion because of the privacy right, but within the Constitution it only provides the right to life, because nowhere in the Constitution does it speak of privacy, only the right to life. Therefore once a woman becomes pregnant that baby has the right to life and be born. Social media will not allow such open conversation about the Constitution and the right to life.

Social media for years have hid the fact that the KKK was formed and ran by the Democrat Party and used as an enforcement organization to keep blacks and whites in line. The social media has hid the fact that the Civil Rights Act of 1963 and 1964 was voted against by the Democrat Party and if it were not for the Republican Party the Civil Rights Act would have never seen the light of day.

Social media hides that fact that United States military veterans are fighting for their lives and begging for support and the illegal aliens get welfare, free housing, food stamps, and in some cases get social security benefits very quickly.

Social media does not help the United States citizens. They only censor what they do not like, which puts down free speech.

Mike McLeod

Palmetto