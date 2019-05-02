Letters to the Editor
Florida Legislature plunders public schools to benefit private schools | Letter to the editor
I’m writing to voice my strong disapproval of Senate Bill 7070, which will weaken public education in our state.
Public education is the foundation of our democracy. But SB 7070 will take state funds away from the public schools and give it to private schools, which may be designed for religious instruction. They may also serve the (perhaps unintended) goal of resegregating our schools.
I believe strongly in public education and therefore oppose SB 7070.
Deborah Pierce
Bradenton
