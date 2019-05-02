Florida Legislature plunders public schools to benefit private schools | Letter to the editor

Ron DeSantis announces plan to create “equal opportunity scholarships” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces a plan to create "equal opportunity scholarships" to relieve the wait list for student tax credit scholarships at a press conference near Tamiami on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces a plan to create "equal opportunity scholarships" to relieve the wait list for student tax credit scholarships at a press conference near Tamiami on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.

I’m writing to voice my strong disapproval of Senate Bill 7070, which will weaken public education in our state.

Public education is the foundation of our democracy. But SB 7070 will take state funds away from the public schools and give it to private schools, which may be designed for religious instruction. They may also serve the (perhaps unintended) goal of resegregating our schools.

I believe strongly in public education and therefore oppose SB 7070.

Deborah Pierce

Bradenton