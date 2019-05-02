Galvano’s push for toll roads means more of Florida will suffer like Manatee | Letter to the editor

Do you know where your toll money goes? Find out where your money goes every time you pass a toll. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Find out where your money goes every time you pass a toll.

One has to wonder what is motivating Sen. Bill Galvano to so intensely push unneeded toll roads through undeveloped, rural, natural areas of Florida.

Can it be that having seen over-developed, over-populated, environmentally destroyed Manatee County, he believes it is only fair that other areas of Florida should suffer the same fate?

Bill Matturo

Bradenton