Letters to the Editor
Galvano’s push for toll roads means more of Florida will suffer like Manatee | Letter to the editor
One has to wonder what is motivating Sen. Bill Galvano to so intensely push unneeded toll roads through undeveloped, rural, natural areas of Florida.
Can it be that having seen over-developed, over-populated, environmentally destroyed Manatee County, he believes it is only fair that other areas of Florida should suffer the same fate?
Bill Matturo
Bradenton
