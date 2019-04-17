Watch: Sights & sounds of 2019 Bradenton Area River Regatta The Bradenton Area River Regatta reeled in a host of newcomers and repeat visitors alike in its fifth year along the Manatee River. The event is a chance to introduce new guests and give them a taste of what Palmetto and Bradenton offer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bradenton Area River Regatta reeled in a host of newcomers and repeat visitors alike in its fifth year along the Manatee River. The event is a chance to introduce new guests and give them a taste of what Palmetto and Bradenton offer.

I read with interest your article, “Tourism in Manatee remains in growth mode. Here’s why 2019 is off to such a hot start,” in Monday’s paper. Great news for all of us residents and business owners in the Manatee County area.

You listed some events designed to bring visitors to the area, but left out one that brings tens of thousands of visitors every year: the Bradenton Area River Regatta. My wife and I attended the event on Feb. 9 – as in previous years - and really enjoyed ourselves. I’m sure that the Regatta significantly added to the tourism growth in Manatee Count in February.

You may want to consider a follow up article on this and other large scale events that have a huge positive impact on the area’s tourism. We should welcome the Bradenton Area River Regatta to return for its sixth year, this being good news to our community.

Luis G. Romero

Bradenton