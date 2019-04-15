Letters to the Editor

Sending to migrants to ‘sanctuary cities’ is an ‘inspired idea’ | Letter to the editor

Bradenton Herald

A brief history of the sanctuary movement in the United States

Sanctuary cities have become a hot topic in recent months, but the modern movement began more than 30 years ago in Tucson, Arizona. By
What an inspired new idea: Allow the ultra liberals a chance to prove they really believe the ideas they spout. Instead of busing the illegal entries into the United States into small towns in rural America that did not ask for or vote for the extra burden be put upon medical, school and police systems. place them in all the sanctuary cities.

Members of Florida's immigrant population express their disappointment after a Senate Judiciary Committee voted on a bill that would prohibit “sanctuary cities” and require state and local law enforcement to comply with U.S.

These cities cry out that we do not need borders, we should get rid of ICE, everyone wanting a better life deserves the right to come here with no questions asked. Each and every single one of the leaders of the Democratic party just five years ago agreed we had problems there and needed what they called a wall way back then. The only difference between then and now — Mr Trump.

All they feel now is hate and would be against anything the man said, for fear he would get good press or the credit for doing the right thing. I may not agree with the style of some comments he makes. But how can anyone not see how much stronger America is in the world now as opposed to couple years ago when we had a president who drew red lines, then erased them, or allowed Russia to reach out and grab a country because Mr Putin wanted to have a naval port that does not freeze over.

And North Korea, after 60 years we are at least talking. Will the leader ever give up nukes? Of course, not. The only reason Russia commands respect? When the Soviet Union dissolved, Russia gathered in all the nukes .Few people realize it, but Russia has less gross domestic product (GDP) than the state of Texas. The entire country of Russia, does less business than a single state of the United States.

Scott B. Scoville

Bradenton

Sen. Joe Gruters talks about his bill SB 168 to ban sanctuary cities in Florida on March 12, 2019.

Letters to the Editor

Hey, snowbirds, why don’t you adopt a shelter pet? | Letter to the editor

Bradenton Herald

Each year at this time, the population in our county begins shifting as our seasonal guests head for cooler climes. I want to thank these friends, family, and visitors for their unflagging loyalty in coming to our area again to share our local beauty and beaches.

As you leave this year, there is one additional task you join the rest of us in completing and that is adopting one of our homeless pets before you go. Our county shelters in Palmetto (dogs) and downtown Bradenton (cats) are managed by an incredibly hard working group of county employees, along with a fantastic cadre of volunteers and they tell me that they have a significant number of senior pets, such as Oreo and Diamond the dogs and a cat named Nova who want nothing more than a permanent home. These senior dogs, unlike puppies, are fully house trained and have already learned indoor manners, ensuring that they can fit into a household routine more easily. They have had families before, so living in a shelter is particularly difficult because they miss the love and human touch they were once used to.

