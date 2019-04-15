Letters to the Editor

Letting Florida teachers carry guns is wrong answer for school security | Letter to the editor

Bradenton Herald

Manatee School Board members discuss their opinion on armed teachers

According to Tuesday night's discussion, the entire School Board of Manatee County is against the arming of local teachers, an aspect of pending legislation in Tallahassee. By
Up Next
According to Tuesday night's discussion, the entire School Board of Manatee County is against the arming of local teachers, an aspect of pending legislation in Tallahassee. By

I am appalled that the Legislature in Florida is still talking about arming teachers and likely to pass the bill. The disrespect they have shown the Parkland kids (who do not want teachers armed) and the teachers of Florida (who do not want to be armed) speaks volumes for whose voice they listen to, the NRA and Marian Hammer.

The answer to mass shootings in schools is NOT to have more weapons in schools, some of which could wind up in the hands of students. I have talked with many teachers, working and retired, and they can see way more dangers than benefits with this plan.

Before the Legislature votes, they should be required to take part in a simulation. There must be a vacant school building somewhere that could become the site of a paintball simulation. There should be people assigned to play kids, other teachers, staff and even visitors. There should be explosions from fireworks going on so that it simulates the gunfire they would be hearing. Then let them try to figure out who is “friend” and who is “foe” while they are keeping kids safe. It’s not that simple.

President Trump outlined recommendations made by the administrations safety commission’s report which includes arming teachers.

By

I read an interview from a Columbine teacher who said that both Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris were her students along with some of the victims. Will we ask teachers to be willing to shoot one of their students? A human being they have taught? Who among us could do that? I developed a caring relationship as a teacher with even my most frustrating students.

There is no way I could consciously take their life. Let’s work to pass sensible laws that truly protect people – banning high capacity magazines and assault-style weapons and having universal background checks.

Jenni Casale

Palmetto

Protect Our Public Schools Manasota hosted a panel on school safety Tuesday evening, highlighting its opposition to SB 7030 and arming teachers.

By

  Comments  

Read Next

Letters to the Editor

Hey, snowbirds, why don’t you adopt a shelter pet? | Letter to the editor

By Marc Masferrer

mmasferrer@bradenton.com

Each year at this time, the population in our county begins shifting as our seasonal guests head for cooler climes. I want to thank these friends, family, and visitors for their unflagging loyalty in coming to our area again to share our local beauty and beaches.

As you leave this year, there is one additional task you join the rest of us in completing and that is adopting one of our homeless pets before you go. Our county shelters in Palmetto (dogs) and downtown Bradenton (cats) are managed by an incredibly hard working group of county employees, along with a fantastic cadre of volunteers and they tell me that they have a significant number of senior pets, such as Oreo and Diamond the dogs and a cat named Nova who want nothing more than a permanent home. These senior dogs, unlike puppies, are fully house trained and have already learned indoor manners, ensuring that they can fit into a household routine more easily. They have had families before, so living in a shelter is particularly difficult because they miss the love and human touch they were once used to.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letters to the Editor

Florida ‘heartbeat bill’ threatens Roe v. Wade. That would be a mistake | Letter to the editor

Letters to the Editor

Sending to migrants to ‘sanctuary cities’ is an ‘inspired idea’ | Letter to the editor

Letters to the Editor

Green New Deal is a ‘Trojan horse’ for socialism | Letter to the editor

Letters to the Editor

Only uniformed cops should carry guns at school | Letter to the editor

Letters to the Editor

Green New Deal supporters are ‘humanity’s saviors’ | Letter to the editor

Letters to the Editor

Congress fails to deal with junk robo calls | Letter to the editor

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service