Only uniformed cops should carry guns at school | Letter to the editor

Having served as a state police officer for 28 years and then as an elected sheriff in Indiana for eight years, I am surprised to see not a single police officer or school board member has discussed or proposed a plan on how the teachers will be separated and identified by the initial entry officers as an armed teacher and not the suspect.

With the manner of dress that most teaching staff now wear, how will they be separated from a shooter or shooters and not be targeted as a gunman. Having been involved in a drug deal gone bad, where 17 rounds of ammunition was fired by both the police and the three suspects, with two of the three suspects being wounded, all happening in less than a minute, I can tell you from my personal experience that in the heat of gun battle anyone with a gun in their hand and not in a uniform will be endangered. Plainly dressed teachers should not be armed for their own safety.

Only uniformed police should be allowed to carry a weapon on school grounds.

J.K. Wallace

