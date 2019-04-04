Letters to the Editor
Congress fails to deal with junk robo calls | Letter to the editor
It is impossible to sit down to dinner without a machine calling your telephone.
I have written numerous letters, on this issue, to Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key.
I have never received a reply. It is a real nuisance to run to the landline and usually recognize it is a robo call. Also it is dangerous in heavy traffic to look at your iPhone to decide if it is a robo call.
Congress has a worthless bill to make citizen think they are solving the problem.
Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., introduced a bill permitting major carriers to tell consumers whether an incoming call comes from a verified number.
Consumers still have to access their phone and it is totally voluntary by the telephone companies who contribute heavily to our Congress.
It is very obvious where us citizens stand.
Richard McNulty
Bradenton
