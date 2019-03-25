Letters to the Editor

Donald Trump’s ‘birther hypocrisy’ | Letter to the Editor

By Marc Masferrer

mmasferrer@bradenton.com

March 25, 2019 01:17 PM

Trump responds to Mueller findings: ‘It’s a shame our country had to go through this’

On March 24, 2019 President Trump responded to the release of findings from Robert Mueller's report as "a complete takedown that failed." No collusion with Russia was found in Mueller's investigation, but it also did not exonerate Trump.
By
Up Next
On March 24, 2019 President Trump responded to the release of findings from Robert Mueller's report as "a complete takedown that failed." No collusion with Russia was found in Mueller's investigation, but it also did not exonerate Trump.
By
Bradenton Herald

President Trump made an appeal to the fairness of the American people when he reacted to Attorney General Barr’s summary of the Mueller report by saying that it’s a shame that your president had to go through this.

In 2011, Donald Trump revitalized the birther movement by claiming that President Obama was born in Kenya. Even after Obama produced his Hawaiian birth certificate, Trump claimed it was a fake and said he had sent investigators to Hawaii to check and that we would all be surprised by what they had found. Even while knowing it was a lie, Trump continued to claim that Obama was not a legitimate citizen.

It was a shame that our president had to go through that.

Charles Scudder

Parrish

Donald Trump said that President Obama was born in the United States during an event at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. on September 16, 2016. He also claimed that the birther issue was started by Hillary Clinton's campaign when she

By

  Comments  