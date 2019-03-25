Donald Trump’s ‘birther hypocrisy’ | Letter to the Editor

President Trump made an appeal to the fairness of the American people when he reacted to Attorney General Barr’s summary of the Mueller report by saying that it’s a shame that your president had to go through this.
In 2011, Donald Trump revitalized the birther movement by claiming that President Obama was born in Kenya. Even after Obama produced his Hawaiian birth certificate, Trump claimed it was a fake and said he had sent investigators to Hawaii to check and that we would all be surprised by what they had found. Even while knowing it was a lie, Trump continued to claim that Obama was not a legitimate citizen.
It was a shame that our president had to go through that.
Charles Scudder
Parrish
