Say ‘No’ to proposed ‘poll tax’ for Florida felons | Letter to the Editor

March 25, 2019 09:26 AM

Despite their protestations to the contrary, leaders of the Republican controlled Florida stage legislature are attempting to reinstate a Jim Crow racist poll tax in order to subvert the intent of Florida voters who voted overwhelmingly to restore the voting rights of ex felons.

Requiring an ex felon to pay for the costs of a system that has imprisoned him or her—court costs—in order to get voting rights restored is barbaric. It certainly was not the intent of Florida voters. Yet this is what Republican legislators are proposing.

Is it any wonder that so few people participate in the electoral process?

Robert Phillipoff

Bradenton

