Don’t support Facebook’s ‘irresponsible behavior’ | Letter to the Editor

Shame on Facebook. People submit photos of their grandkids and sunsets, while alongside them is the mass murder in New Zealand.
Facebook monetizes everything and if you use it, you are helping to support misinformation, disinformatio and horror.
How about this: If you want to send a picture to someone, send it. But quit supporting Facebook’s irresponsible behavior to our country and the world.
Michele Ferner
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Bradenton
Comments