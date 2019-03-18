Letters to the Editor

Don’t support Facebook’s ‘irresponsible behavior’ | Letter to the Editor

By Marc Masferrer

March 18, 2019 11:58 AM

Shame on Facebook. People submit photos of their grandkids and sunsets, while alongside them is the mass murder in New Zealand.

Facebook monetizes everything and if you use it, you are helping to support misinformation, disinformatio and horror.

How about this: If you want to send a picture to someone, send it. But quit supporting Facebook’s irresponsible behavior to our country and the world.

Michele Ferner

Bradenton

