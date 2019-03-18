Don’t make Manatee County residents pay to park on the beach | Letter to the Editor

Your Sunday March 10 front page featured an article quoting County Commissioner Jonsson on the need for paid parking at our beaches, because the influx of visitors requires maintenance and repair of roads and boat launches. The same article trumpets the $1.2 billion in tourist revenue. Does anyone see the obvious? This is a business plan that is not working. Where is that money going? Well for one, into the pockets of the over-developers and tourist businesses that are making money from the vast, global advertising campaign to attract more people onto the island, and into the area. It simply will not cover the expense of infrastructure and for sure will create yet another overbuild that will collapse.
So who pays for this shortfall? Well for the commissioner it ends up being the citizenry of Manatee County, who in large measure are here because they can enjoy the unique island and the natural beauty of the area without being nickeled and dimed ad nauseam order to support a relative handful of the usual rip-off artists who are raising the cost of living accordingly, and jamming the streets with the cars of people who do not live here. And please stop turning this paradise into Pinellas, Dade, and Sarasota. If you like them so much, go live there.
The people who do live here should be the first consideration, but they have to understand that in a democracy you get exactly what you deserve. And we got Commissioner Jonsson , the tourist board, and that bunch who need to be VOTED OUT OF OFFICE so we can get back to a rational life.
Any beach parking fees on the island would have to exempt residents of Manatee County, who would otherwise end up being skinned year round, not just on holiday. No one mentioned that, did they? But some people will do anything to turn our paradise into money, and ruin it.
And while bragging about the tourist revenue is a political talking point, no one mentions that the retirees that already live here bring more money into the area, 365 days a year.
Phil Moore
Bradenton
Comments