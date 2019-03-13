If you’re rich, don’t pay bribes to get your kids into college. Instead, do some good

The modern-day Golden Rule is alive and well in Bradenton! “He who has the gold makes the rules.” Although I think there is too much income inequality in this country, I don’t begrudge people who have more money than most. What I find appalling about the parents who basically paid to get their children into elite universities is that no one benefits.
I worked for years in an affluent school district in Illinois and saw parents try to micro-manage their children getting into the “best” schools, without thinking about what was best for their child. Students whose way has been bought will learn that if you are rich enough, you can get whatever you want without working for it. They also learn that they should never fail, and when they get that first “C” in college, their parents will not be able to “fix” it with money. And think of the message to the child: you are not good enough to get in on your own.
I have a message for all those parents who are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars (sometimes millions) to get their children into elite colleges. Take a lesson from Bill and Melinda Gates or Warren Buffet, people who use their billions for good. The Gates Foundation is working to bring clean water to the world and to eradicate polio. Warren Buffet is working hard to give away his entire fortune to organizations such as Make-A-Wish and Animal Rescue Foundation (among many others). Maybe you don’t have billions or don’t want to help the world, but what about helping underprivileged kids in the US by giving scholarships so bright kids can go to college and succeed.
Let’s bring back the original Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
Jenni Casale
Palmetto
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments