Florida Sen. Marco Rubio needs to vote against President Trump’s emergency declaration

Sen. Marco Rubio has stated that Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration may violate the Constution.
But words are easy. We need Sen. Rubio to demonstrate his concern by voting against the declaration.
Trump is willing to take money from existing projects to fund the unneccessary border wall, which is just a monument to his ego.
The dangerous precedent cannot be allowed to succeed. We rely on our congressional representatives to act on behalf of America and the Constitution and our democracy.
Diana Cowans
Bradenton
