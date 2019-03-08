Letters to the Editor

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio needs to vote against President Trump’s emergency declaration

In declaring his signing of an executive order to declare a national emergency, President Trump said on Feb. 15, "it's been signed many times before...there's rarely been a problem."
In declaring his signing of an executive order to declare a national emergency, President Trump said on Feb. 15, "it's been signed many times before...there's rarely been a problem."
Sen. Marco Rubio has stated that Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration may violate the Constution.

But words are easy. We need Sen. Rubio to demonstrate his concern by voting against the declaration.

Trump is willing to take money from existing projects to fund the unneccessary border wall, which is just a monument to his ego.

The dangerous precedent cannot be allowed to succeed. We rely on our congressional representatives to act on behalf of America and the Constitution and our democracy.

Diana Cowans

Bradenton

