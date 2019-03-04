Parrish is booming. But when are they going to build the roads to handle the growth?

Reading this article about all the new homes and retail around Parrish, One question came to me. What about all these roads?
No mention of widening Moccasin Wallow, Erie Road or 301? With all this added traffic it seems that they should be widening roads before developing all these new subdivisions.
Of all the articles I have read about the massive growth in Parrish, not a word was mentioned about our roads. Why?
Patricia A. Cook
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Parrish
Comments