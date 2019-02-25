On Trump’s ‘emergency’ declaration, Florida lawmakers must do what’s best for the country

President Trump has declared it a national emergency that we must build a wall on our southern border between the United States and Mexico. Our representatives in the House and Senate (Vern Buchanan, Marco Rubio, and Rick Scott) will soon have an opportunity to approve or disapprove this declaration. Which political party they belong to should not be relevant.
The “Resolution to Dismiss” this emergency order, being taken up by Congress, should NOT be a vote to express whether they like the president or whether they support the president. This vote must reflect our representatives’ decision: (1) whether there is a true emergency necessitating the building of a wall and (2) whether this wall should be funded outside normal constitutional channels.
Much has been written on whether building a wall is a true emergency. The President, himself said, “I didn’t need to do this.”Trump’s Emergency Declaration is solely about funding and building a wall. All the other related issues have already been discussed and addressed in Congress. Our 35-day government shutdown and the Bipartisan Committee on Border Security have accomplished that.
Article I Section 9 of the United States Constitution states, “No money shall be drawn from the treasury, but in consequence of appropriations made by law.” Only Congress has the constitutional authority to appropriate funds, not the president. This is an important and necessary separation of powers that must be maintained within our government.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
I hope that our representatives (Vern Buchanan, Marco Rubio, and Rick Scott) will consider the larger issues when submitting their votes, including what is best for our country and their loyalty to our Constitution.
James Frazier
Bradenton
Comments