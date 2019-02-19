A big thank you to Garth Brooks and the Pittsburgh Pirates

We had the pleasure last week of meeting Mr. Garth Brooks at Pirate City. On Saturday, we were able to speak with him, and told him that we have two handicapped nephews in St. Petersburg, who are his biggest fans.

He suggested that I bring them to Pirate City, which I did on Sunday. With the help of a Pirates security employee, we were able to have a private session with Garth, including some precious photos. Garth was incredibly kind and generous with his time. It was an experience that none of us will ever forget.

Our heartfelt thanks to Garth Brooks and the Pittsburgh Pirates!

Jack Gjeldum

