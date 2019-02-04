Manatee County officials playing politics with climate change claims

Thursday’s news article about climate change would be comical if it were not so pitifully silly and delusional. First of all, in spite of attempts (at least six) to convince the reader that “Manatee officials are ready to set politics aside,” this latest news article reeks of politics.
We’re told that “much of the solutions suggested were to reduce and eventually eliminate the carbon buildup in the atmosphere,” a fanciful goal for several reasons. Nothing one country does individually, much less what one state or one county does to foolishly minimize carbon dioxide emissions will have any meaningful or measurable effect on atmospheric carbon dioxide while China, for example, continues to design, build and operate more coal-fired plants and build and finance similar coal-fired plants in African countries and other Third World countries where 1.3 billion people have yet to flip a light switch, much less power a water heater
I say pitifully silly since we should be thankful that the Industrial Revolution raised carbon dioxide concentration to the current 410 parts per million (ppm) in Earth’s atmosphere (not 492 as stated in the news article) because 410 ppm remains a near-starvation diet for plants upon which all animals and humans depend for life; twice that amount would be far more beneficial to life on Earth.
Examples of other delusional aspects of County efforts that caught my eye include:
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
- The completely fallacious and hallucinatory political statement that “we have 12 years to avoid increased catastrophic events and irreversible climate change” is apparently based upon the latest United Nations report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (a political, not a scientific group), and a derivative United States political report published the day after Thanksgiving, past. Both contain the usual scary “tipping points” that “will be very, very bad” especially “when things start to collapse quite painfully and quickly” (according to the aforementioned news article), and other similar rubbish.
- Furthermore, “intensive modeling,” if patterned after federal government modeling efforts over the past 40 years that are worse than worthless, will result in little more than an expensive joke.
Hopefully our children and grandchildren are being better informed than county officials who apparently do not realize that our power plants and automobiles, for the most part, do not produce “carbon emissions” but rather produce the colorless, odorless, invisible, naturally-occurring gas carbon dioxide, in spite of what one might read or hear, the same gas humans exhale after every breath taken. Just as we will not meet any person exhaling carbon, a black sooty substance that soils everything with which it comes in contact, white plumes seen emanating from power plant smoke stacks ,for example, are neither carbon nor carbon dioxide irrespective of what one may hear or see in the news.
We deserve better than tripe county officials are peddling.
M. S. Medeiros, Jr.
Bradenton
Comments