Letters to the Editor

Protect Florida’s coastlines from future oil spills. Ban drilling in Gulf of Mexico

Bradenton Herald

February 04, 2019 11:26 AM

Trump signs order that opens protected lands, expanding drilling opportunities

To cap off his 100 days in office, Trump signed an executive order that will expand offshore oil drilling in federal waters and open other areas that were previously off limits to new oil and gas exploration.
By
Up Next
To cap off his 100 days in office, Trump signed an executive order that will expand offshore oil drilling in federal waters and open other areas that were previously off limits to new oil and gas exploration.
By

In November, 2018, Florida voters said “NO” to offshore drilling. I am pleased that the Florida Coastal Protection Act, HR 286, has been reintroduced. I applaud the bi-partisan support of this legislation by the following Members of Congress who are co-sponsors of this bill: Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., and Rep. Francis Rooney, R-Fla.

HR 286 would make permanent the current moratorium to protect Florida’s waters up to 235 miles off the Florida coast. Allowing drilling off Florida’s pristine coasts would be a colossal mistake. It would be foolish to invite another potential catastrophic oil spill, causing environmental harm and an economic decline.

I sincerely recommend all newly elected and re-elected legislators to come out as strongly as possible to support HR 286.

Mary Hampton, Sarasota

  Comments  