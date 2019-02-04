Protect Florida’s coastlines from future oil spills. Ban drilling in Gulf of Mexico

In November, 2018, Florida voters said “NO” to offshore drilling. I am pleased that the Florida Coastal Protection Act, HR 286, has been reintroduced. I applaud the bi-partisan support of this legislation by the following Members of Congress who are co-sponsors of this bill: Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., and Rep. Francis Rooney, R-Fla.
HR 286 would make permanent the current moratorium to protect Florida’s waters up to 235 miles off the Florida coast. Allowing drilling off Florida’s pristine coasts would be a colossal mistake. It would be foolish to invite another potential catastrophic oil spill, causing environmental harm and an economic decline.
I sincerely recommend all newly elected and re-elected legislators to come out as strongly as possible to support HR 286.
Mary Hampton, Sarasota
